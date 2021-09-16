Gujarat Cabinet: 24 ministers sworn in. Full list here

Gujarat Cabinet: 24 ministers sworn in. Full list here1 min read . 03:03 PM IST
- Bhupendra Patel, who was sworn in as the 17th chief minister of the state on Monday, was present at the Raj Bhavan ceremony, along with former CM Rupani
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel inducted 24 ministers into his Cabinet on Thursday. Former Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi and former state BJP president Jitu Vaghani also took oath today. No minister from the earlier ministry found place in Patel's Cabinet.
Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge.
Bhupendra Patel, who was sworn in as the 17th chief minister of the state on Monday, was present at the Raj Bhavan ceremony, along with former CM Rupani.,
Rupani's sudden resignation from the post on Saturday led to the formation of the new ministry.
Cabinet ministers
Rajendra Trivedi
Jitu Vaghani
Rushikesh Patel
Purnesh Modi
Raghavji Patel
Kanubhai Desai
Kiritsinh Rana
Naresh Patel
Pradip Parmar
Arjunsinh Chauhan
