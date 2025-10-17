Gujarat cabinet reshuffle brings in 26 new ministers including Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba

Friday's announcement, the first major reshuffle under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, comes a day after the entire Gujarat cabinet, except for the CM, submitted its resignation.

Shiladitya Ray
Updated17 Oct 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.(ANI)

The BJP-led government in Gujarat on Friday announced a new cabinet with 26 ministers, including Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.

According to a Hindustan Times report, ministers who were part of the earlier cabinet were asked to resign by the party to give Patel and the BJP leadership a free hand for a 'strategic reset' ahead of the upcoming local body polls and the state Assembly elections, to be held in 2027.

The full list of ministers is as follows:

Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel

Trikam Bijal Chhanga

Swarupji Sardarji Thakor

Pravenkumar Mali

Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel

PC Baranda

Darshana M Vaghela

Kantratalal Shivalal Amrutia

Kunwarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya

Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja

Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia

Dr Pradyuman Vaja

Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya

Parshottambhai O. Solanki

Jitendrabhai Savjibhai Vaghani

Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai Solanki

Kamleshbhai Rameshbhai Patel

Sanjaysinh Rajaysinh Mahida

Rameshbhai Bhurabhai Katara

Manisha Rajivbhai Vakil

Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel

Praful Panseriya

Harsh Sanghvi

Dr Jayrambhai Chemabhai Gamit

Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel

Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

