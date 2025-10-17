Gujarat cabinet reshuffle brings in 26 new ministers including Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba

The BJP-led government in Gujarat on Friday announced a new cabinet with 26 ministers, including Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.
Friday's announcement, the first major reshuffle under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, comes a day after the entire Gujarat cabinet, except for the CM, submitted its resignation.
According to a Hindustan Times report, ministers who were part of the earlier cabinet were asked to resign by the party to give Patel and the BJP leadership a free hand for a 'strategic reset' ahead of the upcoming local body polls and the state Assembly elections, to be held in 2027.
Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel
Trikam Bijal Chhanga
Swarupji Sardarji Thakor
Pravenkumar Mali
Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel
PC Baranda
Darshana M Vaghela
Kantratalal Shivalal Amrutia
Kunwarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya
Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja
Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia
Dr Pradyuman Vaja
Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya
Parshottambhai O. Solanki
Jitendrabhai Savjibhai Vaghani
Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai Solanki
Kamleshbhai Rameshbhai Patel
Sanjaysinh Rajaysinh Mahida
Rameshbhai Bhurabhai Katara
Manisha Rajivbhai Vakil
Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel
Praful Panseriya
Harsh Sanghvi
Dr Jayrambhai Chemabhai Gamit
Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel
Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)