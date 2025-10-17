Gujarat cabinet reshuffle brings in 26 new ministers including Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba

The BJP-led government in Gujarat on Friday announced a new cabinet with 26 ministers, including Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.

Friday's announcement, the first major reshuffle under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, comes a day after the entire Gujarat cabinet, except for the CM, submitted its resignation.

According to a Hindustan Times report, ministers who were part of the earlier cabinet were asked to resign by the party to give Patel and the BJP leadership a free hand for a 'strategic reset' ahead of the upcoming local body polls and the state Assembly elections, to be held in 2027.