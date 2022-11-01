Morbi bridge collapse: 9 arrested, PM Modi to visit today. 10 developments

Morbi bridge which was a colonial-era bridge over the Machchhu River was packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities when it ruptured on Sunday evening, sending people plunging about 10 metres (33 feet) into the water. The more than-a-century-old bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi, located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation.
Morbi cable bridge collapse: Top developments
The Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the bridge collapse tragedy.Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.
State-wide mourning in Gujarat will take place on November 2, for the people who died in the Morbi tragedy, tweeted Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patel added.
The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.
Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers, and security men have been arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night chaired a meeting on the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat and asked authorities to extend all possible help to those affected by the tragedy, officials said.
At the meeting, which took place at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the PM, who is touring poll-bound Gujarat, was briefed on the relief and rescue operations at the accident site, located around 300 km from the state capital, they said.
Technical and structural flaws and some maintenance issues were prima facie responsible for the Morbi bridge collapse in which 134 people were killed, a police officer said on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat on Tuesday, the state chief minister's office announced. Prime Minister Modi, who is in Kevadia said that rescue operations were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts.
Morbi-based clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given a contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated hanging bridge for 15 years and charge tickets in the range of ₹10 to ₹15 for its use, as per documents of the municipality assessed on Monday.
The CM gathered necessary details from the rescue team. He reached Morbi last night and has been looking after the search and rescue operation since yesterday. He gave necessary guidance to the local administration.
