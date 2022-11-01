Morbi bridge collapse: 9 arrested, PM Modi to visit today. 10 developments

Morbi bridge which was a colonial-era bridge over the Machchhu River was packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities when it ruptured on Sunday evening, sending people plunging about 10 metres (33 feet) into the water. The more than-a-century-old bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi, located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation.

