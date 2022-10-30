A cable suspension bridge collapsed over Machchu river in Morbi area of Gujarat. Latest reports have stated that at least 35 people have died and 30 people have been reported injured in one of the worst disasters in the state.

CM Bhupender Patel has left for Morbi to monitor the situation closely. He announced an ex-gratia of 4 laksh for the next of kin to people who died and ₹50,000 to the individuals who got injured.

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of each of those who died in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.

Modi also spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the incident. He sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

In a video shared by news agency ANI, several people are seen swimming to the banks in order to rescue themselves. They are seen holding onto a chunk of the bridge still stuck to land.

#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today



"PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said in a series of tweets.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops," it said.

The prime minister has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and all possible help be extended to those affected, it added.

The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, the officials said.