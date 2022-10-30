Watch: People swim in river after suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat2 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 09:15 PM IST
At least 35 people died after a suspension bridge, nearly a century old, on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed this evening
A cable suspension bridge collapsed over Machchu river in Morbi area of Gujarat. Latest reports have stated that at least 35 people have died and 30 people have been reported injured in one of the worst disasters in the state.