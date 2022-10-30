A cable bridge on the Machchu river in Gujarat's Morbi area collapsed on Sunday hours after prime Minsiter Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant, in Vadodara. According to local hospital, at least 32 people have died in the incident till now.
Ambulances have reached the spot to carry injured to hospitals. Rescue operations are underway. There were over 400 people on the bridge at the time. They fell in the Machchu river in the town of Morbi, local TV channel said.
"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system. The system has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," the Chief Minister said.
The Gujarat Chief Minister has also announced they the state will provide ₹4 lakhs to the family of each deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.
The CM also annoucned that he will be leaving for Morbi to directly monitor the situation. “I am leaving for Morbi by canceling all my upcoming events today. Direct monitoring of the situation and necessary coordination with the system will be achieved by reaching the site in person." he wrote on twitter.
In a video shared by news agency ANI, several people are seen swimming to the banks in order to rescue themselves. They are seen holding onto a chunk of the bridge still stuck to land.
PM Modi intervenes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in his home state Gujarat to launch a host of projects including the prestigious C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara has talked to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and sought urgent rescue operation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in the state's Morbi on Sunday and sought "urgent mobilisation" of teams for the rescue operations.
“PM Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored and extend all possible help to those affected," the Prime Minister's office informed.
According to eyewitnesses, there were several women and children on the hanging bridge when it snapped. Further details are awaited.
Earlier on October 14, over 40 tourists were rescued from the Dudhsagar waterfalls in South Goa after a cable bridge collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday, according to an official statement.
The incident took place on October 14 evening due to the heavy rains along the Goa-Karnataka border, which resulted in the rise of water level at the waterfall.
