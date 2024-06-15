Gujarat news: Toddler who fell into borewell in Amreli pulled out, declared dead

Gujarat news: “The child was pulled out from the borewell at 5:10 am and taken to the Amreli Civil Hospital where she was declared brought dead,” Fire Officer HC Gadhvi said on Saturday.

Gujarat news: A girl child fell into a 45-50 feet deep borewell in Surgapara village, Amreli,.
Gujarat news: A girl child fell into a 45-50 feet deep borewell in Surgapara village, Amreli,.

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after she fell 50-feet deep into a borewell at Surajpura village in Gujarat's Amreli district, officials said on Saturday. The toddler was pulled out from the borewell at 5:10 am on Saturday, after 17-hour-long rescue operation.

The victim fell into the borewell at around 12.30 pm on Friday. Soon , a rescue operation was launched involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The borewell was 500 feet deep and after falling into it, the girl got trapped at a depth of around 50 feet, the NDRF was qyoted by PTI as saying.

“The baby was brought out in an unconscious state at around 5 am,” it added.

Amreli's fire officer HC Gadhvi said that after being taken out of the borewell, the child was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

He said the local fire department launched a rescue operation immediately after being informed about the incident, and added that an NDRF team from Gandhinagar later joined the exercise.

An NDRF team from Gandhinagar reached the incident site at 10.20 pm on Friday and started the operation, the agency said.

The girl was provided oxygen through the 108 ambulance service team in an effort to keep her alive even though no movement was noticed in her during the early hours of the rescue operation, Gadhvi said.

'Inform us about open borewells'

After the toddler fell into a 45-50 feet deep borewell in the Amreli in Gujarat, Union Minister of State Praful Pansheriya requested that the people of the state inform the government about open borewells.

Speaking with ANI, Pansheriya said, "I request everyone in Gujarat if you can't close the borewells, please inform us. If you can't do it, please drop us a message or send us a letter... I will work for humanity," the minister added.

(With inputs from agencies)

