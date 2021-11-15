Gujarat's Ahmedabad city has decided to not allow stalls selling non-vegetarian items along public roads. “Stalls selling non-vegetarian items will not be allowed along public roads and in the 100-meter radius of schools, colleges and religious places," said Devang Dani, the Chairman of Town Planning Committee, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Dani said the decision was taken by the Town Planning Committee and will be effective from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said that it was not a question of vegetarian and non-vegetarian. “People are free to eat whatever they want. But the food being sold at stalls should not be harmful and the stalls should not obstruct traffic flow," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.