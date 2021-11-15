Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Gujarat city stops stalls selling non-vegetarian items along public roads. Details here

Gujarat city stops stalls selling non-vegetarian items along public roads. Details here

Stalls selling non-vegetarian items will not be allowed along public roads 
1 min read . 09:15 PM IST Livemint

  • Stalls selling non-vegetarian items will not be allowed along public roads and in the 100-meter radius of schools, colleges and religious places

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gujarat's Ahmedabad city has decided to not allow stalls selling non-vegetarian items along public roads. “Stalls selling non-vegetarian items will not be allowed along public roads and in the 100-meter radius of schools, colleges and religious places," said Devang Dani, the Chairman of Town Planning Committee, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. 

Gujarat's Ahmedabad city has decided to not allow stalls selling non-vegetarian items along public roads. “Stalls selling non-vegetarian items will not be allowed along public roads and in the 100-meter radius of schools, colleges and religious places," said Devang Dani, the Chairman of Town Planning Committee, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. 

Dani said the decision was taken by the Town Planning Committee and will be effective from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Dani said the decision was taken by the Town Planning Committee and will be effective from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said that it was not a question of vegetarian and non-vegetarian. “People are free to eat whatever they want. But the food being sold at stalls should not be harmful and the stalls should not obstruct traffic flow," he said.  

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said that it was not a question of vegetarian and non-vegetarian. “People are free to eat whatever they want. But the food being sold at stalls should not be harmful and the stalls should not obstruct traffic flow," he said.  

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!