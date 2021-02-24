Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the BJP's spectacular victory in elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat, terming the results as a reflection of people's trust in policies pursued by the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah used the civic poll results to lash out at the opposition over the protests against the new farm laws and said he expects outcome in favour of the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.

Retaining its hold on major urban centres of Gujarat, the home state of the PM and Shah, the BJP swept the elections to the six municipal corporations where polling was held on Sunday and results were announced on Tuesday.

BJP bagged 483 of the 576 seats which were on offer in the municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar, retaining power in these civic bodies.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (BJP) central and state governments are working for the welfare of the poor, backward and deprived classes of the society and also taking the state (Gujarat) to world-class level.

"This profound victory is a result of trust of people in policies and intentions of our governments, Shah, who is on a visit to Ahmedabad, tweeted in Gujarati.

I congratulate the people of Gujarat from my heart for trusting the BJP which is a symbol of development and progress, and for making us win elections to six municipal corporations, Shah said in a second tweet.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via