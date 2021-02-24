OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Amit Shah
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, right holds his grand daughter and shows victory sign with his wife, left after casting their vote for Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation election in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) (AP)
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, right holds his grand daughter and shows victory sign with his wife, left after casting their vote for Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation election in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) (AP)

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Amit Shah

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 08:26 AM IST Staff Writer

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the BJP's spectacular victory in elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat, terming the results as a reflection of people's trust in policies pursued by the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah used the civic poll results to lash out at the opposition over the protests against the new farm laws and said he expects outcome in favour of the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A file photo of Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Cabinet to meet today via video conferencing

1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
US President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appearing via video conference call

Biden, Trudeau bypass tension for unity on coronavirus, China and climate change

2 min read . 07:55 AM IST
Photo AFP

Air travel quarantines are getting longer and lonelier

4 min read . 07:52 AM IST
Last year, Forbes magazine estimated Heinz Hermann Thiele’s net worth at around 15 billion euros ($18.2 billion).

Billionaire Lufthansa investor Heinz Hermann Thiele dies aged 79

1 min read . 07:41 AM IST

Retaining its hold on major urban centres of Gujarat, the home state of the PM and Shah, the BJP swept the elections to the six municipal corporations where polling was held on Sunday and results were announced on Tuesday.

BJP bagged 483 of the 576 seats which were on offer in the municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar, retaining power in these civic bodies.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (BJP) central and state governments are working for the welfare of the poor, backward and deprived classes of the society and also taking the state (Gujarat) to world-class level.

"This profound victory is a result of trust of people in policies and intentions of our governments, Shah, who is on a visit to Ahmedabad, tweeted in Gujarati.

I congratulate the people of Gujarat from my heart for trusting the BJP which is a symbol of development and progress, and for making us win elections to six municipal corporations, Shah said in a second tweet.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout