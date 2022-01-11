Gujarat government on Tuesday decided to impose new COVID restrictions in the state in the wake of the rising number of Omicron cases. As per the new directive, there will be a cap on the number of people attending events like political, social, educational, cultural, religious programs. The limit can be up to 50% venue capacity or a max of 150 persons.

The decision came after a COVID committee meeting.

Gujarat reported 7,476 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, crossing the 7,000-mark for the first time in nearly eight months, raising its overall tally to 8,75,777, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. Gujarat had last reported more than 7,000 cases in a day at 7,135 on May 17 last year. On Monday, the state had recorded 6,097 COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

