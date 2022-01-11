Gujarat clamps COVID curbs; event venues can operate at 50% capacity

Gujarat reported 7,476 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, crossing the 7,000-mark for the first time in nearly eight months, raising its overall tally to 8,75,777, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. Gujarat had last reported more than 7,000 cases in a day at 7,135 on May 17 last year. On Monday, the state had recorded 6,097 COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

