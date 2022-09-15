Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Gujarat CM offers prayers at Sardar Sarovar Dam as good monsoon fills it to brim

Gujarat CM offers prayers at Sardar Sarovar Dam as good monsoon fills it to brim

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at the Sardar Sarovar Dam as it filled to its full capacity post monsoon. Gujarat is heavily dependent on the reservoir for water availability
2 min read . 02:54 PM ISTLivemint

The onset of a good monsoon has filled the Sardar Sarovar Dam to its full capacity for the third consecutive year. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at the dam site to mark the occasion

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sardar Sarovar Dam was filled to its capacity for the third year on Thursday due to the good monsoon rains. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at the dam site as the moment called for celebration. Notably, Gujarat is heavily dependent on the reservoir for water availability.

The onset of a good monsoon has resulted in good rainfall all across Central India. Based on the river Narmada, the dam is not only a lifeline for Gujarat in terms of water availability but it is also becoming a major tourist attraction.

Plush greenery surrounding the dam which is continuously reaching its full reservoir level for the last three years, has managed to attract a large number of visitors on a yearly basis. Currently, the water level of the reservoir stands at 138.68 metres, which is .06 metres above its full reservoir level, ie 138.62. 

With a water stock of 4.93 million acre-foot or 5.76 lakh crore litres, the reservoir will ensure that Gujarat doesn't face any water scarcity all through the summer next year. The full level of water in the reservoir is also good news for the agriculture sector of the state.

There has also been an increase in the footfall of tourists near the Sardar Sarovar reservoir. The 597 feet tall Statue of Unity being one of the reasons behind the increase in the flow of tourists. The statue of the national leader and former deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is a national tourist attraction spot of the state.

Before the Covid pandemic struck India, the Statue of Unity was reported to have received over 29 lakh tourists since its inauguration. The statue generated a revenue of 82.51 crore till 2019.

Seeing a flourishing tourism sector, several new restaurants and lodging areas are also being built near the dam area.

