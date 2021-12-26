SURAT : the chief minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel on Sunday afternoon reviewed the development of the High-Speed Bullet Train Mumbai-Ahmedabad project in Surat, reported news agency ANI .

He was joined by Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh.

Jardosh tweeted, "Reviewed the ongoing work of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project C-4 section at Vaktana near Surat with Gujarat CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji. The High Speed Bullet Train Project is on track to bring unparalleled economical transformation for our nation."

Reviewed the ongoing work of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project C-4 section at Vaktana near Surat with Gujarat CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji.



The High Speed Bullet Train Project is on track to bring unparalleled economical transformation for our nation. pic.twitter.com/dQ08P6SHGP — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) December 26, 2021

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) MD, Satish Agnihotri told ANI , "We have acquired and started working on approximately 98.5% of the 350 kilometers land stretch in Gujarat."

"We will try to adhere to the time period of 6 years given by the Railways Minister to complete the project in Gujarat," Agnihotri said.

At present Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is the only sanctioned project of High-Speed Rail (HSR) in the country which is under execution with financial and technical assistance from the Government of Japan.

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), namely National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been formed to implement the Project, the Ministry of Railways said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics