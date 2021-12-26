Gujarat CM reviews Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jardosh tweeted, "Reviewed the ongoing work of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project C-4 section at Vaktana near Surat with Gujarat CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji. The High Speed Bullet Train Project is on track to bring unparalleled economical transformation for our nation."
National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) MD, Satish Agnihotri told ANI , "We have acquired and started working on approximately 98.5% of the 350 kilometers land stretch in Gujarat."
"We will try to adhere to the time period of 6 years given by the Railways Minister to complete the project in Gujarat," Agnihotri said.
At present Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is the only sanctioned project of High-Speed Rail (HSR) in the country which is under execution with financial and technical assistance from the Government of Japan.
A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), namely National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been formed to implement the Project, the Ministry of Railways said.
