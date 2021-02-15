Gujarat CM tests positive for Covid day after he collapses on stage

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for Covid 19 today morning, a day after he collapsed on stage while addressing a rally for upcoming civic polls in the Nizampura area of Vadodara. Rupani has been admitted to the hospital.

On Sunday, he was taken to UN Mehta hospital, Ahmedabad, where he was kept under observation for 24 hours. Later, the doctors stated his condition as stable.

Later on Sunday, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel updated the media about Rupani's health and said he is completely fine.

"Chief Minister Vijay Rupani fainted on stage while addressing an election rally in Vadodara today (Sunday). He was brought to Ahmedabad and admitted to UN Mehta hospital for a medical check-up. His health is completely fine and he will be kept under observation for 24 hours," he said.

According to Dr RK Patel, the Chief Minister's all medical check-up reports are normal.

"His (Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's) condition is stable. All his medical check-up reports including EGC and CT scan are normal. There is nothing to worry about. He will be kept at the hospital for 24 hours just for observation," he said.

The voting for the municipal elections in Gujarat is slated to be held on February 21 while counting and announcement of results will take place on February 23.

