Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani has isolated himself after a Congress legislator he met tested positive for coronavirus disease on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

"No visitor will be allowed at the chief minister's residence for the next one week," Ashwani Kumar, chief minister's office (CMO) secretary said.

Gujarat chief minister decided to run the state administration through video conference, video-calling and tele-calling for next one week, according to PTI.

Imran Khedawala, a local Congress MLA cofirmed with coronavirus infection on Tuesday. Khedawala who represents from the Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad, attended a high-level meeting called by Vijay Rupani on Tuesday morning. Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja were also present at the meeting. Besides Khedawala, two other Congress MLAs from the city — Gyasuddin Shaikh and Shailesh Parmar — attended the meeting.

Congress party corporator Badruddin Shaikh also diagnosed with COVID-19 infection today, according to a PTI report.

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 695 as 56 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, the health department said. Two more passed away in the state, taking the death toll in Gujarat to 30.

Out of the total COVID-19 case, Ahmedabad has so far reported 404 positive cases. At least 116 coronavirus patients were reported from Vadodara. A total of 59 patients were discharged after recovery, health department confirmed. Till now, over 17,000 samples were tested in Gujarat.

India began the second phased of nationwide lockdown today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the countrywide lockdown till May 3 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Ministry of home affairs today issued a list of fresh guidelines on lockdown.

Here's a full list of activities that will be allowed from April 20 during lockdown 2.0

