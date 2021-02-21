Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests negative for Covid-19

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday tested negative for novel coronavirus infection via the latest RT-PCR test, according to news agency ANI.

The CM had tested positive for the virus on 15 February, a day after he fainted in a rally in the state.

Meanwhile, elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat, including Vadodara are currently being held. Along with that, those for various other municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.

"Voting is currently underway for 575 seats of 6 corporations under local self-government elections, I appeal to all voters to make this festival of democracy a success by voting in large numbers. I appeal to the survey voters to cast their votes with social distance and wearing masks only," Rupani tweeted today before the news of testing negative for the virus.

According to the hospital reports where he was admitted after the incident, Rupani had mild symptoms and his condition is stable, the Ahmedabad-based medical facility said,

Last Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted to the U N Mehta Heart Hospital here.

Rupani's sample was collected on Sunday night and sent for RT-PCR test which has come out positive for coronavirus, said a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday.

"His symptoms are mild and his condition is stable," it said.

The hospital also said the chief minister fainted on Sunday due to "tiredness and physical weakness".

His ECG, blood test and other examinations were conducted and their results are normal, it said.

Rupani had mild fever since the last couple of days and was taking medicine for the same, deputy CM Nitin Patel had said, adding the CM does not have any co-morbid condition like diabetes or blood pressure.

The CM will undergo regular medical checkup and will be given treatment as per the requirement. He will be discharged as per the decision of doctors, Patel said.

He said Rupani fainted during the rally on Sunday due to "exhaustion and sleeplessness" caused due to his very busy schedule since the last one week.

Rupani addressed rallies in Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Vadodara in the last two days.

He was regularly attending meetings of the BJP's state parliamentary board and also giving interviews to TV channels in the wake of the upcoming local body polls, he said.

Patel also informed that BJP's MP from Kutch Vinod Chavda and state party general secretary Bhikhu Dalsania had also tested positive for coronavirus a few days back.

Both of them are undergoing treatment at the U N Mehta Heart Hospital, he added.

