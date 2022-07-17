‘It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast across northwest Arabian Sea during next 48 hours’, the national bulletin issued by the weather office on Sunday morning said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that a storm is brewing in the Arabian Sea, 70 km off the Gujarat coast in Okha, packing wind speeds of over 50 km per hour, and moving towards Oman. Notably, the weather system, which is categorised as a depression, has been put under watch of cyclone watchers at IMD since its birth 100 km west off the Porbandar coast on Saturday morning.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that a storm is brewing in the Arabian Sea, 70 km off the Gujarat coast in Okha, packing wind speeds of over 50 km per hour, and moving towards Oman. Notably, the weather system, which is categorised as a depression, has been put under watch of cyclone watchers at IMD since its birth 100 km west off the Porbandar coast on Saturday morning.
According to the national bulletin issued by the weather office on Sunday morning, “it is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast across northwest Arabian Sea during next 48 hours." The weather office has predicted stormy weather with wind speed reaching 55 kmph and hitting occasional highs of 65 kmph along Gujarat coasts till Sunday evening. Additionally, the weather office notified that the sea condition is very likely to become rough along and off the Gujarat coast till Sunday evening and fishermen are advised not to venture out in the sea till the storm dissipates.
According to the national bulletin issued by the weather office on Sunday morning, “it is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast across northwest Arabian Sea during next 48 hours." The weather office has predicted stormy weather with wind speed reaching 55 kmph and hitting occasional highs of 65 kmph along Gujarat coasts till Sunday evening. Additionally, the weather office notified that the sea condition is very likely to become rough along and off the Gujarat coast till Sunday evening and fishermen are advised not to venture out in the sea till the storm dissipates.
The IMD said the depression over northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts moved northwestwards slowly during last six hours with a speed of 5 kmph and lay centred at 5:30 am on Sunday, about 170 km west northwest of Porbandar, 70 km west-northwest of Okha, 70 km south-southwest of Naliya (Gujarat) and 270 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IMD said the depression over northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts moved northwestwards slowly during last six hours with a speed of 5 kmph and lay centred at 5:30 am on Sunday, about 170 km west northwest of Porbandar, 70 km west-northwest of Okha, 70 km south-southwest of Naliya (Gujarat) and 270 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile in the wake of extremely heavy rainfall, at least 811 people were rescued along several animals and birds after a flood-like situation arose in Navsari district in Gujarat. Additionally, the rescue teams provided food to the animals stranded in the flood-affected areas. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in two districts of Gujarat, Dang and Valsad. Valsad has already been reeling under flood waters for the past few days.
Meanwhile in the wake of extremely heavy rainfall, at least 811 people were rescued along several animals and birds after a flood-like situation arose in Navsari district in Gujarat. Additionally, the rescue teams provided food to the animals stranded in the flood-affected areas. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in two districts of Gujarat, Dang and Valsad. Valsad has already been reeling under flood waters for the past few days.
"The district administration team worked from the previous night to 5:30 am today and rescued all the people who were stuck," an official statement from Chief Minister's Office said. A total of 811 people have been rescued in one day in Navsari as per the details provided by the collector of Navsari during the video conference presided by Chief Minister Bhupender Patel to take stock of the prevailing situation in the state.
"The district administration team worked from the previous night to 5:30 am today and rescued all the people who were stuck," an official statement from Chief Minister's Office said. A total of 811 people have been rescued in one day in Navsari as per the details provided by the collector of Navsari during the video conference presided by Chief Minister Bhupender Patel to take stock of the prevailing situation in the state.