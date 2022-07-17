According to the national bulletin issued by the weather office on Sunday morning, “it is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast across northwest Arabian Sea during next 48 hours." The weather office has predicted stormy weather with wind speed reaching 55 kmph and hitting occasional highs of 65 kmph along Gujarat coasts till Sunday evening. Additionally, the weather office notified that the sea condition is very likely to become rough along and off the Gujarat coast till Sunday evening and fishermen are advised not to venture out in the sea till the storm dissipates.