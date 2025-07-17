Gujarat Congress gets new chief, Amit Chavda replaces Shaktisingh Gohil

Congress party on Thursday appointed Amit Chavda appointed as Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

He will replace Shaktisingh Gohil. Apart from this, the Congress Party also Dr Tushar Chaudhary as Congress Legislative Party Leader in Gujarat.

"Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Amit Chavda as the President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," said an official press release of the Congress party.

"Hon'ble Congress President has also approved the proposal for the appointment of Dr. Tushar Chaudhary as the Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Gujarat, with immediate effect. The party appreciated the contributions of outgoing PCC President, Shri Shaktisinh Gohil," added the press release.

Earlier, Gohil had tendered his resignation after the party's drubbing in the recent Assembly bypolls in the state, where the party failed to win any of the two seats that went to bypolls.

He was appointed as the Gujarat PCC chief in June 2023, in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also appointed Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy as the in-charge of the party's organisation department for coordinating the selection process for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents. Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy will also be responsible for collecting feedback related to their performance and organisational effectiveness.

