Gujarat: Congress workers stage 'symbolic bandh' to protest inflation, unemployment2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 04:19 PM IST
- In the wake of the 'Gujarat bandh', the shop owners pulled down their shutters in support of the protest
As a part of the 'symbolic bandh', Congress workers staged demonstrations in Bharuch and different parts of Gujarat to protest against inflation and unemployment. Notably, in the wake of the 'Gujarat bandh', the shop owners pulled down their shutters in support of the protest, according to news agency ANI report.