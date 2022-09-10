As a part of the 'symbolic bandh', Congress workers staged demonstrations in Bharuch and different parts of Gujarat to protest against inflation and unemployment. Notably, in the wake of the 'Gujarat bandh', the shop owners pulled down their shutters in support of the protest, according to news agency ANI report.

This development comes after Congress recently held a mega rally on 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' against inflation in the country, unemployment, and the Goods and Services Tax hike at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. Rahul Gandhi said that the rise in the price of essentials has made people think 10 times before buying necessities, noting, “king is busy earning for friends and people are suffering from inflation. Today, people have to think ten times even before buying what they need. Only the Prime Minister is responsible for these problems. We will keep raising voices against inflation, the king will have to listen."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi recently came down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led Central government and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are dividing the country and a sense of fear has engulfed the minds of people about " their future, inflation and unemployment and that's turning them towards hate." Congress has been attacking the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums.

"BJP giving all the benefits to two people. Now see Narendra Modi did demonetization. Did it help the poor? The three farm laws that were withdrawn later by the govt were not for farmers but it was for those two industrialists only. But the farmers came on the road and showed their power to Narendra Modi and when PM Modi saw this, he had to take back the three farm laws," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader further said that the Modi government broke the backbone of small and medium enterprises. "In one way, you are being affected by unemployment and secondly, you are hit by the price rise. Narendra Modi asks what has Congress done in seventy years. I will say, that in seventy years, Congress has not shown such a price rise to the country and when the Opposition wants to raise the issue in Parliament then Narendra Modi's government doesn't allow it. Whether it is farmers' issue or China," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)