The Congress leader further said that the Modi government broke the backbone of small and medium enterprises. "In one way, you are being affected by unemployment and secondly, you are hit by the price rise. Narendra Modi asks what has Congress done in seventy years. I will say, that in seventy years, Congress has not shown such a price rise to the country and when the Opposition wants to raise the issue in Parliament then Narendra Modi's government doesn't allow it. Whether it is farmers' issue or China," he added.