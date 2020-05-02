Home > News > India > Gujarat coronavirus tally crosses 5,000, 26 deaths in one day
Migrant workers wait to board a special train to return to Agra in Uttar Pradesh state, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus, at a railway station in Ahmedabad, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, Saturday, May 2, 2020. India on Friday ran the first train service for thousands of migrant workers desperate to return home since it imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. Several states, including Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Telangana have demanded special trains for returning workers because they couldn't arrange enough buses. Around 1 million migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh are still stranded in other Indian states, state government spokesman, Awanish Awasthi said. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) (AP)
Gujarat coronavirus tally crosses 5,000, 26 deaths in one day

1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2020, 10:39 PM IST PTI

Number of patients who have recovered and were discharged from hospitals rises to 896 after 160 patients were discharged during the day

AHMEDABAD : The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 5,054 after 333 cases were reported on Saturday, most of them in Ahmedabad, while the death toll rose to 262 with 26 new deaths, highest in one day, an official said.

The number of patients who have recovered and were discharged from hospitals also rose to 896 after 160 patients were discharged during the day, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Of 26 COVID-19 patients who died, nine had no underlying health conditions while 17 others suffered from co-morbid conditions, she said.

Twenty of them died in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad reported 250 new cases and Vadodara and Surat 17 each, among 12 districts where new patients were detected on Saturday, Ravi said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures: Positive cases: 5,054, new cases: 333, total deaths: 262, discharged: 896, active cases: 3,896; people tested so far: 74,116.

