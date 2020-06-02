Gujarat Coronavirus Updates Covid 19 Pandemic Latest News

Gujarat Coronavirus Updates Covid 19 Pandemic Latest News1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
This brings total cases to 17,200, out of which 10,780 have recovered and 1,063 have passed away
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This brings total cases to 17,200, out of which 10,780 have recovered and 1,063 have passed away
GUJARAT : As many as 421 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased to 17,200. The death toll has climbed to 1,063. At least 10,780 people have recovered from the disease in Gujarat.
As many as 421 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased to 17,200. The death toll has climbed to 1,063. At least 10,780 people have recovered from the disease in Gujarat.
District-wise breakup is available for 2066 of the total 17200 cases reported in the state. Ahmedabad had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1298 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in India, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.
India's Covid-19 count crossed the grim milestone of 198,706 today. Covid-19 has claimed 5,598 lives in India.
There are 97,581 active coronavirus cases in the country, according to health ministry data. At least 95,527 have been cured.
India reported its first case of novel coronavirus in Kerala on January 30. To combat the spread of the virus, the central government implemented the first nationwide lockdown on March 25.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated