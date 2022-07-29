Gujarat court may pass order on bail pleas of Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar today2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 12:29 PM IST
Earlier on Thursday, the court had deferred its order in the case till Friday, which it did for the second time this week.
A sessions court in Ahmedabad on 29 July is most likely to pass its order on the bail applications of activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP R B Sreekumar arrested for allegedly fabricating documents to frame innocent people in the 2002 riots cases.