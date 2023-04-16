Gujarat court summons Arvind Kejriwal in PM Modi's degree case2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 12:33 PM IST
The court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Jayeshbhai Chovatiya on Saturday summoned the two AAP leaders including party chief Arvind Kerjiwal on May 23.
An Ahmedabad court issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in a criminal defamation complaint for their alleged derogatory statements against the Gujarat University over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic degree.
