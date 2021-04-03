As many as 52 students at IIT-Jodhpur has tested positive for Covid-19 over the last week after they joined the institute to attend practical classes. All these Covid-positive students have been quarantined and made to stay in one of the hostels on the IIT campus , as per a PTI report.

"All anti-Covid precautions are being taken. Two hostel buildings have been reserved for keeping the students and staff, both academic and non-academic, after the contact-tracing of the positive students," spokesperson Amardeep Sharma said.

Sharma further said, amidst the second wave of the pandemic, the administration is taking utmost precaution to keep the campus Covid free. “We ensured that every student coming from home went to a designated isolation ward directly from the main gate, where the swab samples of students with symptoms were taken and sent to AIIMS for the tests," said Sharma adding, “If the samples tested positive, we sent the student directly to the super-isolation ward from the isolation ward for the next 14 days."

“We have asked for a mandatory 10-day quarantine for every student coming from home and have also given directions for random sampling of the staff," said Sharma. He said as the students from hostels have been reported positive, directions of contact tracing have also been issued to the IIT administration.

IIT, Jodhpur has 11 hostel buildings on its campus and with students coming in hoards for practical sessions, the administration has been taking every possible measure to keep the situation under control, he added.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Sharma and Deputy Director (Medical & Health) Sunil Kumar Bisht visited the campus on Saturday afternoon and reviewed the situation and arrangements undertaken by the IIT administration.

Earlier this week, 40 active cases of Covid were found at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, 25 at IIT-Gandhinagar, a PTI report said.

"The IIM-A campus was almost COVID-free with only isolated cases till March 12. Subsequently, there was a rise in infections, mostly among students. Many of these cases are asymptomatic," the institute said in a statement on Saturday. The first five cases were reported on March 12-13, it added.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the IIT-Gandhinagar said, "Over the last few days, 25 students have tested positive. They have been isolated and are being looked after by our medical teams. No faculty or staff member has tested positive so far."

(With inputs from PTI)

