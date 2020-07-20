Gujarat Covid-19 cases cross 49,000 on record single-day high

AHMEDABAD : Gujarat on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 998 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 49,439 while fatalities rose by 20, including 11 in Surat, to 2,167, the state Health department said.

Gujarat on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 998 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 49,439 while fatalities rose by 20, including 11 in Surat, to 2,167, the state Health department said.

A total of 777 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 35,659.

A total of 777 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 35,659. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Of the total 11,613 active cases, the condition of 78 patients is critical, it said.

At 284, Surat reported the highest number of cases in the state, taking its tally to 10,542, it said, adding that the death toll has reached 446.

Ahmedabad added 193 cases, raising the count to 24,568 while four more fatalities in the district increased the toll to 1,551, the department said in a release.

Apart from Surat and Ahmedabad, two deaths each were reported from Vadodara and Navsari, and one from Gir Somnath.

The number of the recovered cases in Ahmedabad rose by 200 to 19,208 and by 266 to 6,788 in Surat, it said.

Among other districts, Vadodara reported 78 new cases, Rajkot 56, Bhavnagar 42, Jamnagar 22, Junagadh19, Mehsana 26, Bharuch 22, Surendranagar 20, Patan and Valsad 17 each, Gir Somnath, Tapi and Kutch 16 each, Amreli, Kheda and Banaskantha 13 each, Dahod 12, Mahisagar 11, Navsari 10, Botad and Morbi nine, Narmada seven, Anand and Sabartkanthasix, the release said.

A total of 5,48,989 samples have been tested so far in the state, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 49,439, new cases 998, deaths 2,167, discharged 35,659, active cases 11,613 and people tested so far 5,48,989.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics CoronavirusGujarat