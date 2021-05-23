Ahmedabad: Gujarat on Sunday reported 3,794 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest single-day additions after April 7 while 8,734 patients recovered, the state health department said.

At 53, Gujarat reported the lowest number of COVID-19 fatalities in a day after April 11, taking the toll to 9,576. With the new additions, the caseload in Gujarat reached 7,88,470 while the count of recoveries so far rose to 7,03,760, the department said in a release.

Gujarat's case recovery rate now stands at 89.26 per cent while the number of active cases is 75,134, it said. At 569, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases in the day in the state, followed by 499 in Vadodara, 445 in Surat, 303 in Rajkot, 156 in Jamnagar, 134 in Junagadh, 76 in Gandhinagar etc. Among 53 fatalities, Ahmedabad and Surat reported seven fatalities each, followed by five each in Vadodara and Jamnagar.

Four patients died in Rajkot, two in Junagadh among others, the department said. A total of 1,53,83,860 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in Gujarat with 39,08,225 people receiving the second dose of the vaccine as well, it said, adding a total of 6,83,843 beneficiaries in the age band of 18-44 years have so far received vaccine doses.

On Sunday, 1,68,248 doses were administered. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,88,470, new cases 3,794, death toll 9,576, discharged 7,03,760, active cases 75,134, people tested so far - figures not released.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.