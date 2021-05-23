Gujarat: Covid-19 cases lowest after April 7 with 3,794 fresh cases

Gujarat's case recovery rate now stands at 89.26 per cent while the number of active cases is 75,134, it said. At 569, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases in the day in the state, followed by 499 in Vadodara, 445 in Surat, 303 in Rajkot, 156 in Jamnagar, 134 in Junagadh, 76 in Gandhinagar etc. Among 53 fatalities, Ahmedabad and Surat reported seven fatalities each, followed by five each in Vadodara and Jamnagar.