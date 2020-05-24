With 394 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's novel coronavirus cases surpassed 14,000-mark today, taking the state's Covid-19 count to 14,063, according to health officials.

Along with that, the death toll in the state increased to 858 after 29 more virus-related fatalities were reported since Saturday, it said.

There are currently 6,793 active cases in the state, of which 67 are on ventilators, while the number of people recovered from COVID-19 rose to 6,412 with 243 patients discharged from hospital today.

Of these fresh cases, Ahmedabad alone reported 279 more positive patients in the last 24 hours, pushing the city's total coronavirus cases beyond 10,000 to 10,280 cases. The death toll also rose by 697 after 28 of the new 29 deaths from the state were recorded in Ahmedabad.

Earlier today, the Gujarat High Court questioned the state government's decision to not allow private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests, saying whether this is meant to "artificially control" the data of number of coronavirus cases in the state.

It has directed the state to procure maximum testing kits to enable both private and government hospitals to carry out coronavirus tests at government rates.

Meanwhile, India today witnessed the biggest spike in novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours with 6,767 fresh cases across the country. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1.31 lakh, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Maharashtra remains the hardest-hit state in the country in terms of both cases and deaths. Tamil Nadu recorded second-highest cases today after 765 more patients were tested positive, pushing the state's tally beyond 16,000.

The death toll in the country also surged to 3,867 today after 147 coronavirus patients succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours.

