Gujarat Covid-19 count crosses 14,000-mark, Ahmedabad records over 10,000 cases

Meanwhile, India today witnessed the biggest spike in novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours with 6,767 fresh cases across the country. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1.31 lakh, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Maharashtra remains the hardest-hit state in the country in terms of both cases and deaths. Tamil Nadu recorded second-highest cases today after 765 more patients were tested positive, pushing the state's tally beyond 16,000.