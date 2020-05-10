With 398 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the state in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's Covid-19 count breached 8,000 cases since the outbreak. The total number of cases now stand at 8,195, said state health department.

The death toll also increased to 493 after 21 more fatalities were reported since yesterday, it added.

Out of the total cases, Ahmedabad reported 278 new COVID-19 patients, tasking the tally to 5,818. The death toll in the city rose to 381 with 18 more fatalities.

Moreover, as many as 2,545 patients have been discharged or cured from the highly contagious disease.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 62,939 after 3,277 covid-19 infections were detected in past 24 hours, showed figures released by the Health Ministry today morning. The death toll due to coronavirus-related complications went up to 2,109. In 24 hours, the death toll rose by 128.

