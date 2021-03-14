After 20 students tested positive for Covid-19 in Gujarat's Surat, the civic body has decided to shut down two primary schools and a college in the area, officials said on Sunday.

Since the educational institutions re-opened for regular classes in February 2021, as many as 118 students and teachers in the city have tested positive for Covid-19.

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) informed that 10 students at the Barfiwala College and 10 students from two different primary schools have tested positive for the virus. And, hence they will remain closed for two weeks.

So far, 118 students and teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus in various educational institutions in the city, Deputy Commissioner (Health) Dr Ashish Naik said.

"We have now decided to close an institution if it reports more than five cases, unlike earlier when we would seal individual classes from where the positive cases were detected," he said.

The SMC has also requested the management of schools and colleges to conduct online classes and keep their campuses closed as far as possible, considering the recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in educational institutions.

On Saturday, Surat reported 188 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the city to 42,259. So far, 40,503 patients have recovered from the viral infection, as per official figures.

India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, according to Union health ministry data.

As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on December 20. The death toll increased to 1,58,607 on Sunday with 161 new fatalities, the highest in 44 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country's active caseload increased to 2,10,544 and constitutes 1.85% of the total infections. The recovery rate dropped to 96.75% from 96.82% on Saturday.

Meanwhile, over 2.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till now with 9,74,090 jabs given on Saturday till the evening, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to a provision report, of the 2,91,92,547 doses administered till now, 73,31,498 were given to healthcare and 72,96,474 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, and 42,58,297 healthcare and 10,53,732 frontline workers who have been given the second dose.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via