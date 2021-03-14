Gujarat COVID: 20 students test positive; officals shut schools, colleges

As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on December 20. The death toll increased to 1,58,607 on Sunday with 161 new fatalities, the highest in 44 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country's active caseload increased to 2,10,544 and constitutes 1.85% of the total infections. The recovery rate dropped to 96.75% from 96.82% on Saturday.