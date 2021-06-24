Covid-induced restrictions, including night curfew, will continue in eight Municipal Corporations of Gujarat and a total of 18 cities, including Vapi, Ankleshwar, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar.

The ongoing night curfew in these 18 cities has been reduced by one hour from 10 pm to 8 am, the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office has said.

Meanwhile, with an addition of 138 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Gujarat rose to 8,22,758, while three casualties took the toll to 10,040 on Wednesday.

At least 487 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 8,07,911, the official said. Of the latest casualties, Ahmedabad, Surat and Jamnagar recorded one death each, it was stated.

Ahmedabad and Surat reported 31 new infections each, followed by Vadodara with 16, Junagadh with 13, Rajkot with eight and Jamnagar four, he said.

Gujarat is now left with 4,807 active cases, and the state's recovery rate stands at 98.20%.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 10,493 with three new infections.

The count of recoveries in the region stands at 10,431, leaving it 58 active cases, it was stated.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has so far administered 2,34,57,715 doses of vaccine, with 4,48,153 people getting inoculated on Wednesday, which included 3,10,151 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years.

