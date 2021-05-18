Amid the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the Ahmedabad Police on Tuesday informed that COVID- triggered curfew will be extended in the city till 6 am on May 21.

The state government said on Monday, meanwhile, decided to extend the night curfew imposed in 36 cities of Gujarat, including nine metros, for 3 more days.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, the limited restrictions, including the curfew between 8 pm and 6 am, will continue to be in place in 36 cities from Tuesday to Thursday.

Restrictions currently in force in other parts of Gujarat except these 36 cities will also continue between 6 am on May 18 till 6 am on May 20, it said.

The chief minster also said the government will take a call on whether to extend the night curfew and other curbs beyond May 20 after assessing the COVID-19 situation.

The state government said in a press release, the government has only ordered the continuation of essential services and activities during these three days, in accordance with the Centre's guidelines.

Services directly associated with the operation of COVID-19 and those specified as essential and urgent will not be affected.

Medical, paramedical and allied health services, oxygen production and distribution systems will also continue, it said.

The government has decided to allow shops of eyeglasses to remain open under the category of medical and health-related services.

Distribution and sale of dairy, milk, vegetables, fruits and home delivery services of vegetables will continue in these 36 cities so that normal life is not affected.

Gujarat on Monday reported 7,135 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection count to 7,59,754, while 81 deaths increased the toll in the state to 9,202, an official said.









