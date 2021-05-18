Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat: COVID curfew extended in Ahmedabad till 21 May. Details here

Gujarat: COVID curfew extended in Ahmedabad till 21 May. Details here

Premium
COVID curfew extended in Ahmedabad till 21 May
1 min read . 02:31 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The state government said on Monday, meanwhile, decided to extend the night curfew imposed in 36 cities of Gujarat, including nine metros, for 3 more days
  • Restrictions currently in force in other parts of Gujarat except these 36 cities will also continue between 6 am on May 18 till 6 am on May 20

Amid the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the Ahmedabad Police on Tuesday informed that COVID- triggered curfew will be extended in the city till 6 am on May 21.

Amid the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the Ahmedabad Police on Tuesday informed that COVID- triggered curfew will be extended in the city till 6 am on May 21.

The state government said on Monday, meanwhile, decided to extend the night curfew imposed in 36 cities of Gujarat, including nine metros, for 3 more days.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The state government said on Monday, meanwhile, decided to extend the night curfew imposed in 36 cities of Gujarat, including nine metros, for 3 more days.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, the limited restrictions, including the curfew between 8 pm and 6 am, will continue to be in place in 36 cities from Tuesday to Thursday.

Restrictions currently in force in other parts of Gujarat except these 36 cities will also continue between 6 am on May 18 till 6 am on May 20, it said.

The chief minster also said the government will take a call on whether to extend the night curfew and other curbs beyond May 20 after assessing the COVID-19 situation.

The state government said in a press release, the government has only ordered the continuation of essential services and activities during these three days, in accordance with the Centre's guidelines.

Services directly associated with the operation of COVID-19 and those specified as essential and urgent will not be affected.

Medical, paramedical and allied health services, oxygen production and distribution systems will also continue, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Look who sold their bitcoin in the recent price correction

2 min read . 02:29 PM IST
Premium

India records highest-ever single-day recoveries of over 4 lakh Covid patients

1 min read . 02:27 PM IST
Premium

Cyclone Tauktae: Bandra-Worli sea link now open for commute, says BMC

1 min read . 02:01 PM IST
Premium

Cyclone Tauktae: What does it mean, how is it named and more

2 min read . 01:56 PM IST

The government has decided to allow shops of eyeglasses to remain open under the category of medical and health-related services.

Distribution and sale of dairy, milk, vegetables, fruits and home delivery services of vegetables will continue in these 36 cities so that normal life is not affected.

Gujarat on Monday reported 7,135 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection count to 7,59,754, while 81 deaths increased the toll in the state to 9,202, an official said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!