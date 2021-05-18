With Cyclone Tauktae creating a havoc in Gujarat, the state government on Tuesday decided to suspend Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state tomorrow, news agency ANI reported.

Chief Minister's Office said on Tuesday, "In view of current situation of Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat, Covid-19 vaccination drive has been suspended in the state and will resume on May 20."

Meanwhile, at least seven people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening, officials said on Tuesday.

Tauktae has now weakened into a "cyclonic storm" and will gradually become a "deep depression" as it moves northwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclonic storm dumped heavy showers in parts of the state, with as many as 35 talukas receiving over one inch of rainfall. Heavy showers left many areas of Ahmedabad city inundated with knee-deep water during the day.

Mumbai: Vaccination drive remained suspended for 3 days

In a similar decision earlier, civic body in Mumbai had suspended COVID-19 vaccination drive for the three days in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had suspended the inoculation drive on May 15, 16 and 17 considering the IMD's cyclone warning.

Later on Tuesday, select Covid-19 vaccination centres were opened in the city. BMC on Monday said in a tweet, "The list of CVCs for tomorrow shall be uploaded later tonight." BMC also added that there would be walk-in facility for 60+ citizens who are taking their 1st dose of Covishield while 84 days to be completed after first dose of Covishield’s second jab.

(With inputs from agencies)

