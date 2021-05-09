Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Premium
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 04:43 PM IST PTI

Patel, 64, was on April 24 admitted to Ahmedabad's U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre after testing positive for coronavirus

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday said he has recovered from COVID-19 infection and got discharged from a hospital here, where he was admitted over two weeks back.

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday said he has recovered from COVID-19 infection and got discharged from a hospital here, where he was admitted over two weeks back.

Patel, 64, was on April 24 admitted to Ahmedabad's U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre after testing positive for coronavirus.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Patel, 64, was on April 24 admitted to Ahmedabad's U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre after testing positive for coronavirus.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"After 15 days of treatment at UN Mehta Hospital, I have been discharged today. With the blessings of God and your best wishes, I am recovering fast," Patel, who is also the state Health Minister, said in a post on Twitter.

He said he was thankful to people, doctors and staff members of the hospital for their "best wishes and affection".

"I need more rest as per the advice of the doctors, and hence I request your kind support," Patel added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!