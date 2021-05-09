Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital1 min read . 04:43 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday said he has recovered from COVID-19 infection and got discharged from a hospital here, where he was admitted over two weeks back.
Patel, 64, was on April 24 admitted to Ahmedabad's U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre after testing positive for coronavirus.
"After 15 days of treatment at UN Mehta Hospital, I have been discharged today. With the blessings of God and your best wishes, I am recovering fast," Patel, who is also the state Health Minister, said in a post on Twitter.
He said he was thankful to people, doctors and staff members of the hospital for their "best wishes and affection".
"I need more rest as per the advice of the doctors, and hence I request your kind support," Patel added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
