OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, has been admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.

Earlier in the day, the minister participated in a programme in Gandhinagar which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He was also with Shah and Rupani on Friday.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

He took to Twitter on Saturday evening to say, "I had my RT-PCR test done after showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, the result of which is positive. On the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to UN Mehta Hospital," he tweeted.

"I urge all of you who recently came in contact with me to take care of their health," Patel added.

Patel had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine around a month ago.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, is recuperating well, a Congress leader said on Saturday.

"Singh is stable and is progressing well. He has had no episodes of fever," Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

He also said, "We want to thank all Congressmen and Congresswomen, and fellow Indians for their wishes and prayers for Dr Manmohan Singh."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: Devotees stand behind barricades during Kumbh mela, in Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Monday, April 12, 2021.Premium Premium

Govt offices to remain close in Uttarakhand till 28 April

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)Premium Premium

Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal writes to all CMs, requests them for spare oxygen

1 min read . 06:56 PM IST
Kerala continues to see spike in COVID cases, 26,685 new infections todayPremium Premium

Kerala continues to see spike in COVID cases, 26,685 new infections today

1 min read . 06:41 PM IST
People stand in a long queue to buy liquor outside a liquor shop in Khan Market.Premium Premium

Maharashtra: Liquor shops closed, 7 die in Yavatmal after drinking hand sanitiser

1 min read . 06:29 PM IST

Manmohan Singh, 88, was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID facility, on April 19 after he complained of mild fever.

On April 20, Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, also tested positive for covid-19. “After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," Gandhi said on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)

.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout