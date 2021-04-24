Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel , who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, has been admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.

Earlier in the day, the minister participated in a programme in Gandhinagar which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He was also with Shah and Rupani on Friday.

He took to Twitter on Saturday evening to say, "I had my RT-PCR test done after showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, the result of which is positive. On the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to UN Mehta Hospital," he tweeted.

"I urge all of you who recently came in contact with me to take care of their health," Patel added.

Patel had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine around a month ago.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, is recuperating well, a Congress leader said on Saturday.

"Singh is stable and is progressing well. He has had no episodes of fever," Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

He also said, "We want to thank all Congressmen and Congresswomen, and fellow Indians for their wishes and prayers for Dr Manmohan Singh."

Manmohan Singh, 88, was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID facility, on April 19 after he complained of mild fever.

On April 20, Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, also tested positive for covid-19. “After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," Gandhi said on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)

