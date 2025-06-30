Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay gets 6-month extension

All set to retire on Monday, Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay has been given a 6-month extension by the state government, said an official statement.

The state Home Department notification informed that Sahay will now serve as the state DGP until 31 December 2025. It added that the move has been approved by the Union Home Ministry.

Sahay is an Indian Police Service officer of the 1989 batch and became state DGP in March 2023.