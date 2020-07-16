An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit near Rajkot in Gujarat today, the officials reported. The epicentre of the earthquake was 20 km south- southwest of Rajkot city, close to Shapar and Tranba villages, the official said.

"Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit near Rajkot city at 7.40 am. As per reports that we have collected from city as well as rural areas, it left no impact." Rajkot Collector Ramya Mohan said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the collector said.

This was the second quake to hit Gujarat this month. On July 5, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded with its epicentre around 14 kms from Bhachau in Kutch district of Gujarat.

After the earthquake, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani held discussions with collectors of Rajkot, Surendranagar and Amreli districts.

Rupani instructed them to gather information about any damage in their region and take necessary action, a government release said.

Another earthquake was reported from Assam today. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Karimganj in Assam at 7:57 am today, the government's nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity said.

(With inputs from agency)

