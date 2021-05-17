OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat: Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Gir Somnath

Ahmedabad: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Gujarat's Gir Somnath district in the early hours today, PTI reported. The earthquake was recorded at 3.37 am with its epicentre one km East-South East of Una in the Gir Somnath district located in Saurashtra region, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout