Gujarat: Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Gir Somnath

The earthquake was recorded at 3.37 am with its epicentre one km East-South East of Una in the Gir Somnath district

Ahmedabad: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Gujarat's Gir Somnath district in the early hours today, PTI reported. The earthquake was recorded at 3.37 am with its epicentre one km East-South East of Una in the Gir Somnath district located in Saurashtra region, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

