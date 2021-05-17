Subscribe
Home >News >India >Gujarat: Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Gir Somnath

Gujarat: Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Gir Somnath

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Staff Writer

The earthquake was recorded at 3.37 am with its epicentre one km East-South East of Una in the Gir Somnath district

Ahmedabad: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Gujarat's Gir Somnath district in the early hours today, PTI reported. The earthquake was recorded at 3.37 am with its epicentre one km East-South East of Una in the Gir Somnath district located in Saurashtra region, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported.

No casualty or damage to property was reported.

