Gujarat: Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Rajkot1 min read . Updated: 17 May 2021, 05:55 AM IST
The earthquake took place at 03:37:18 IST and at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot
The earthquake took place at 03:37:18 IST and at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot
Rajkot: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Rajkot in Gujarat today morning, as per the National Center for Seismology.
The quake took place at 03:37:18 IST and at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot.
No loss of lives and properties have been reported yet.
Further details are awaited.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!