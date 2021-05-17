OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat: Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Rajkot

Rajkot: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Rajkot in Gujarat today morning, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The quake took place at 03:37:18 IST and at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot.

No loss of lives and properties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

