Gujarat: Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Rajkot
The earthquake took place at 03:37:18 IST and at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot
Rajkot: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Rajkot in Gujarat today morning, as per the National Center for Seismology.
The quake took place at 03:37:18 IST and at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot.
No loss of lives and properties have been reported yet.
Further details are awaited.
