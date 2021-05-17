Gujarat: Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Rajkot

The earthquake took place at 03:37:18 IST and at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot

Rajkot: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Rajkot in Gujarat today morning, as per the National Center for Seismology.

No loss of lives and properties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

