Gujarat: Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Rajkot

Gujarat: Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Rajkot

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes
1 min read . 05:55 AM IST Staff Writer

The earthquake took place at 03:37:18 IST and at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot

Rajkot: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Rajkot in Gujarat today morning, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The quake took place at 03:37:18 IST and at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot.

No loss of lives and properties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

