Amid a decline in the new Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government has revised the lockdown restrictions in the state and allowed offices to function with 100% staff from June 7, news agency ANI reported.

"The private and government offices will be allowed to function with 100% staff from June 7," said Gujarat Information Department.

It has also allowed the shops to remain open from today. As per the fresh order, all shops in 36 cities of the state will be allowed to open from 9 am to 6 pm, starting today. The state government also stated that the home delivery by restaurants can now be done till 10 pm daily.

Gujarat govt extends lockdown till June 11

The Gujarat government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the state till June 11.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Wednesday evening announced that the ongoing night curfew in the state is being extended from June 4 till June 11.

Gujarat Covid-19 tally

Gujarat recorded 1,207 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases to 8,13,270, the state health department said on Thursday evening.

The death toll reached 9,890 after 17 more patients succumbed to the infection. Gujarat now has 24,404 active cases.

