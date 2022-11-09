Gujarat election 2022: BJP to get more than 150 seats, says Alpesh Thakor

Gujarat election 2022: BJP to get more than 150 seats, says Alpesh Thakor2 min read . 06:51 AM IST
Alpesh Thakor joined BJP in June 2019 after quitting Congress.
Alpesh Thakor joined BJP in June 2019 after quitting Congress.
Alpesh Thakor, a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party, stated prior to the elections for the Gujarat Assembly that he would run from the seat that the party would select.
Alpesh Thakor, a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party, stated prior to the elections for the Gujarat Assembly that he would run from the seat that the party would select.
"BJP will get more than 150 seats in Gujarat," claimed Alpesh Thakor.
"BJP will get more than 150 seats in Gujarat," claimed Alpesh Thakor.
He said that the other parties have unnecessarily agitated to prevent the Thakor society from gaining power, accusing them of doing so.
He said that the other parties have unnecessarily agitated to prevent the Thakor society from gaining power, accusing them of doing so.
"Other parties have kept Thakor society away from power by unnecessary agitation. I am trying to bring my community closer to power," he said.
"Other parties have kept Thakor society away from power by unnecessary agitation. I am trying to bring my community closer to power," he said.
Taking a jibe at Congress leader Popat Delvadia, Alpesh Thakor said, "Popatji, who wept bitterly for a ticket in Deesa, has defamed the entire Thakor society."
Taking a jibe at Congress leader Popat Delvadia, Alpesh Thakor said, "Popatji, who wept bitterly for a ticket in Deesa, has defamed the entire Thakor society."
"Congress leader Popat Delvadia used to cry like a child for the party seat," he added.
"Congress leader Popat Delvadia used to cry like a child for the party seat," he added.
Thakor left Congress in June 2019 and joined the BJP.
Thakor left Congress in June 2019 and joined the BJP.
A number of Congress leaders and Himachal Pradesh Assembly members, including Dharampal Thakur Khand, the former General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee, had previously joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections.
A number of Congress leaders and Himachal Pradesh Assembly members, including Dharampal Thakur Khand, the former General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee, had previously joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections.
With four days to go until the vote was cast, a total of 26 leaders of the Congress party left and joined the BJP, which is in charge.
With four days to go until the vote was cast, a total of 26 leaders of the Congress party left and joined the BJP, which is in charge.
With less than a week until the polls, this shocks the Congress party a lot.
With less than a week until the polls, this shocks the Congress party a lot.
In the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and BJP's Sudhan Singh, who is in charge of BJP state elections, the leaders jumped the gun. Sanjay Sood, a Shimla-based BJP candidate, was also there.
In the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and BJP's Sudhan Singh, who is in charge of BJP state elections, the leaders jumped the gun. Sanjay Sood, a Shimla-based BJP candidate, was also there.
Former Congress members Dharampal Thakur, Akash Saini, Rajan Thakur, Mehr Singh Kanwar, Youth Congress Rahul Negi, Jai Maa Shakti social sansthan president Joginder Thakur, Naresh Verma, Chamyana ward member Yogendra Singh, taxi union member Rakesh Chauhan, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Shimla president Dharmendra Kumar, Virendra Sharma, Rahul Rawat, Sonu Sharma, Arun Kumar, Shivam Kumar, Gopal Thakur are those who joined hands with BJP before polls.
Former Congress members Dharampal Thakur, Akash Saini, Rajan Thakur, Mehr Singh Kanwar, Youth Congress Rahul Negi, Jai Maa Shakti social sansthan president Joginder Thakur, Naresh Verma, Chamyana ward member Yogendra Singh, taxi union member Rakesh Chauhan, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Shimla president Dharmendra Kumar, Virendra Sharma, Rahul Rawat, Sonu Sharma, Arun Kumar, Shivam Kumar, Gopal Thakur are those who joined hands with BJP before polls.
Chaman Lal, District Congress Committee secretary Devendra Singh, Mahendra Singh, former Youth Congress general secretary Munish Mandla, Balkrishna Bobby, Sunil Sharma, Surendra Thakur, Sandeep Samta, and Ravi are among the others who switched sides with them.
Chaman Lal, District Congress Committee secretary Devendra Singh, Mahendra Singh, former Youth Congress general secretary Munish Mandla, Balkrishna Bobby, Sunil Sharma, Surendra Thakur, Sandeep Samta, and Ravi are among the others who switched sides with them.
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)