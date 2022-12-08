Home / News / India /  Gujarat Election Result 2022 winners' list: Complete constituency-wise updates

On December 8, the Gujarat Election Result 2022 will be declared. At 8 am, the Indian Election Commission will start tallying the votes cast in the Gujarat Election 2022, and shortly after, the early trends on the leading and trailing candidates will start to emerge. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party trying to gain ground in a BJP stronghold, competed in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 from three different angles. Here is a complete list of candidates and regular updates of who is leading or winning.

ConstituencyBJPCongressAAPWin/Lead
AbdasaPradyumansinh Mahipatsinh JadejaMamadbhai Jung JatVasant Valjibhai KhetaniYTD
AkotaChaitanya Makrandbhai DesaiRutvik JoshiShashank KhareYTD
AmraiwadiDr Hasmukhbhai PatelDharmendra Shahntilal PatelVinay GuptaYTD
AmreliKaushikbhai Kantibhai VekariyaParesh DhananiRavi DhananiYTD
AnandYogeshbhai Ravjibhai Patel (Bapji)Kanti SodhaparmarGirish ShandilyaYTD
AnjarTrikambhai Bijalbhai ChhangaRameshbhai S. DangarArjan RabariYTD
AnklavGulabsinh PadhiyarAmit ChavdaGajendra SinghYTD
AnkleshwarIshwarsinh Thakorbhai PatelVijaysinh Thakurbhai PatelAnkur PatelYTD
Asarwa (SC)Darshnaben VaghelaVipul Mukundlal ParmarJJ MevadaYTD
BalasinorManish Kohyabhai ChauhanAjitsinh Parvatsinh ChauhanUdeysinh ChauhanYTD
BapunagarDinessinh Rajendrasinh KushwahHimmatsinh PatelRajeshbhai DixitYTD
Bardoli (SC)Ishwarbhai Ramanbhai ParmarPannaben Anilbhai PatelRajendra SolankiYTD
BayadBhikhiben Girvantsinh ParmarMahendra Singh Shankar Singh VaghelaChunnibhai PatelYTD
BechrajiSukhaji Somaji ThakorBhopaji ThakorSagar RabariYTD
BharuchRameshbhai Narandas MistriJaykantbhai B PatelManharbhai ParmarYTD
Bhavnagar EastSejal Rajiv Kumar PandyaBaldev Majibhai SolankiHamir RathodYTD
Bhavnagar RuralParshotambhai Odhavjibhai SolankiRevatsinh GohilKhumansinh GohilYTD
Bhavnagar WestJitendra Shavjibhai VaghaniKishorsinh Kumbhaji GohilRaju SolankiYTD
Bhiloda (ST)Punamchand Chanabhai Baranda (PC Baranda)Raju ParghiRupsinh BhagodaYTD
BhujKeshavlal Shivdasbhai Patel (Keshubhai)Arjanbhai BhudiaRajesh PandoriyaYTD
BorsadRamanbhai Bhikhabhai SolankiRajendrasinh ParmarManish PatelYTD
BotadGhanshyambhai Pragjibhai ViraniManhar PatelUmesh MakwanaYTD
ChanasmaDilipkumar Viraji ThakorDineshbhai Ataji ThakorVishnubhai PatelYTD
Chhota Udaipur (ST)Rajendrasinh Mohansinh RathwaSangramsinh Naranbhai RathwaArjun RathvaYTD
ChoryasiSandeep DesaiKantilalbhai Nanubhai PatelPrakashbhai ContractorYTD
ChotilaShamjibhai Bhimjibhai ChauhanRutvikbhai Lavji MakwanaRaju KarpadaYTD
DabhoiShaileshbhai Kanaiyalal Mehta (Sotta)Bal kishan PatelAjitbhai Parshotamdas ThakorYTD
DahegamBalrajsinh Kalyansinh ChauhanVakhatsinh Amarsinh ChauhanYuvrajsinh JadejaYTD
Dahod (ST)Kanaiyalal Bachubhai KishoriHarshadbhai NinamaProf. Dinesh MuniyaYTD
Dangs (ST)Vijaybhai Rameshbhai PatelMukeshbhai Chandarbhai PatelSunil GamitYTD
Danilimda (SC)Nareshkumar Shankarlal VyasShailesh ParmarDinesh KapadiaYTD
Danta (ST)Ladhubhai Chandabhai ParghiKantibhai Kalabhai KharadiMK BombadiyaYTD
DariapurKaushikbhai JainGyasuddin ShaikhTaj QureshiYTD
Dasada (SC)Parshottambhai Khngarbhai ParmarNaushad SolankiArvind SolankiYTD
DaskroiBabubhai Jamnadas PatelUmedi budhaji ZalaKiran PatelYTD
Dediapada (ST)Hitesh Devji VasavaJermaben Sukhlal VasavaChaitar VasavaYTD
DeesaPraveen Gordhanji MaliSanjaybhai Govabhai RabariDr Ramesh PatelYTD
DeodarKehaji Shivaji Chauhan (Thakor)Shivaji BhuriyaBhemabhai ChoudharyYTD
Devgadh BariaBachubhai Maganbhai KhabadGopal Lavre (nomination withdrawn)Bharat VakhalaYTD
DhandhukaKalubhai DabhiHarpal Singh ChudasmaCaptain Chandubhai BamroliyaYTD
DhaneraBhagwanjibhai ChaudharyNathabhai Hegolabhai PatelSuresh DevdaYTD
Dharampur (ST)Piyushkumar Kantilal PatelKishanbhai Vestabhai PatelKamlesh PatelYTD
DhariJaysukhbhai Vallabhbhai KakadiyaDr. Kirti BorisagarKantibhai SatasiyaYTD
DholkaKiritsinh Sardarsinh DabhiAshwin RathodJattuba GolYTD
DhorajiMahendrabhai PadaliyaLalit VasoyaVipul SakhiyaYTD
DhrangadhraPrakashbhai Purshottambhai VarmoraChhattarsinh GunjariyaVagjibhai PatelYTD
DwarkaPabubha Viramabha ManekMalubhai KandoriaNakum Lakhmanbhai BoghabhaiYTD
EllisbridgeAmitbhai Popatbhai ShahBhikhu DaveParas ShahYTD
Fatepura (ST)Rameshbhai Bhurabhai KataraRaghu Ditabhai MacharGovind ParmarYTD
Gadhada (SC)Shambhuprasadji Baldevdas TundiyaJagdishbhai Motibhai ChavdaRamesh ParmarYTD
Gandevi (ST)Nareshbhai Maganbhai PatelAshokbhai Lallubhai PatelPankaj L PatelYTD
Gandhidham (SC)Maltiben Kishorbhai MaheshvariBharat V. SolankiBT MaheshwariYTD
Gandhinagar NorthRitaben PatelVirendrasinh Mafatsinh VaghelaMukesh PatelYTD
Gandhinagar SouthAlpesh ThakorDr Himanshu V PatelDolat PatelBJP
Garbada (ST)Mahendrabhai BhabhorChandrikaben BaraiyaShaileshbhai Kanubhai BhabhorYTD
GariadharKeshubhai Hirjibhai NakraniDivyesh Manubhai ChavdaSudhir VaghaniYTD
GhatlodiaBhupendrabhai PatelAmeeben YagnikVijay PatelBJP
GodhraChandrasinh Kanaksinh RauljiRashmitaben Dushyantsinh ChauhanRajesh Patel RajuYTD
GondalGitaba Jayrajsinh JadejaYatish DesaiNimisha KhuntYTD
HalolJaydratsinhji Chandrasinh ParmarAnishbhai BariyaBharat RathvaYTD
HimatnagarVD JhalaKamleshkumar Jayantibhai PatelNirmalsinh ParmarYTD
Idar (SC)Ramanlal Ishwarlal VoraRamanbhai Virchandbhai SolankiJayantibhai ParnamiYTD
JalalporeRameshbhai Chhotubhai PatelRanjitbhai Dahyabhai PanchalPradeepkumar MishraYTD
Jamalpur-KhadiaBhushanbhai BhattImran KhedawalaHarun NagoriYTD
JambusarDevkishordas Sadhu (DK Swami)Sanjay SolankiSajid RehanYTD
JamjodhpurChimanbhai Dharmshibhai BokheriaChirag KalariaHemant KhavaYTD
Jamnagar NorthRivaba Ravindrasinh JadejaBipendrasinh Chatursinh JadejaKarsanbhai KarmurYTD
Jamnagar RuralRaghavjibhai Hansrajbhai PatelJivan KumbharvadiyaPrakash DongaYTD
Jamnagar SouthDivyesh Ranchhodbhai AkbariManoj KathiriaVishal TyagiYTD
JasdanKunwarjibhai Mohanbhai BavaliyaBholabhai Bhikhabhai GohilTejas GajiparaYTD
JetpurJayeshbhai Vithalbhai RadadiyaDeepakbhai Keshavlal VekariyaRohit BhuvaYTD
JetpurJayantibhai RathwaSukhrambhai RathvaRadhika Amarsinh RathvaYTD
Jhagadia (ST)Riteshbhai Ramanbhai VasavaFatesingh Amanbhai VasavaUrmila BhagatYTD
Jhalod (ST)Mahesh BhuriyaDr. Mitesh K GasariyaAnil GarasiyaYTD
JunagadhSanjaybhai Krushnadas KoradiaBikhabhai Galabhai JoshiChetan GajeraYTD
Kadi (SC)Ramanlal Dhulabhai PatelParmar Pravinbhai GanpatbhaiHK DabhiYTD
Kalavad (SC)Meghajibhai Amrabhai ChavdaPravin MuchhadiyaDr. Jignesh SolankiYTD
KalolFatesinh ChauhanBaldevji ThakorKantiji ThakorYTD
KalolBakaji ThakorPrabhat SinghDinesh BariaYTD
KamrejPrafulbhai PanseriaNileshkumar Mansukhbhai KumbhaniRam DhadukYTD
KankrejKirtisinh Prabhatsinh VaghelaAmrut Motji ThakorMukesh ThakkarYTD
KapadvanjRajeshbhai Maganbhai ZalaKantibhai Raijibhai DabhiManubhai PatelYTD
Kaprada (ST)Jitubhai Harjibhai ChaudhryVasantbhai Barjulbhai PatelJayendrabhai GavitYTD
KaranjPravinbhai Manjibhai GhoghariBharti Prakash PatelManoj SorathiyaYTD
KarjanAkshaykumar Ishwarbhai PatelPritesh PatelParesh PatelYTD
KatargamVinodbhai Amrishbhai MordiyaKalpesh Harjivanbhai VariyaGopal ItaliaBJP
KeshodDevabhai Punjabhai MalamHirabhai Arjanbhai JotavaRamjibhai ChudasmaYTD
KhambhaliaMulubhai BeraVikram Arjanbhai MadamIsudan GadhviAAP
KhambhatMaheshbhai Kanhaiyalal RavalChirag Arvindbhai PatelBharatsinh ChavdaYTD
Khedbrahma (ST)Ashwinbhai KotawalTushar ChoudharyBipin GametiYTD
KheraluSadarsinh ChaudharyMukeshbhai M DesaiDinesh ThakorYTD
Kodinar (SC)Pradyuman VajaMahesh MakwanaValjibhai MakwanaYTD
KutiyanaDheliben Maldebhai OdedaraNathabhai Bhurabhai OdedaraBhimabhai Danabhai MakvanaYTD
LathiJanakbhai Punabhai TalaviyaVirjibhai ThummarJaysukhbhai DetrojaYTD
LimbayatSnagitaben PatilGopalbhai Devidas PatilPankaj TaydeYTD
LimbdiKirtisinh Jitubha RanaKalpana Karamsibhai MakwanaMayur SakariyaYTD
Limkheda (ST)Shaileshbhai Sumanbhai BhabhorRamesh Kumar GundiyaNaresh Punabhai BariyaYTD
LunawadaJigneshkumar Ambalal SevakGulab SinghNatwarsinh SolankiYTD
MahesanaMukesh Dwarkaprasad PatelP K PatelBhagat PatelYTD
MahudhaSanjaysinh Vijaysinh MahidaIndersinh Natvarsinh ParmarRavjibhai Somabhai VaghelaYTD
MahuvaShivabhai Jerambhai GohilKanubhai KalsariaAshok JoliyaYTD
Mahuva (ST)Mohanbhai Dhanjibhai DhodiyaHemangini Dipakkumar GarasiyaKunjan Patel DhodiyaYTD
MajuraHarsh Rameshbhai SanghviBalwant Shantilal JainP. V. S. SarmaYTD
ManavadarJavaharbhai Pethajibhai ChavdaArvindbhai Jinabhai LadaniKarsanbapu BhadrakYTD
MandviAnirudh Bhailal DaveRajendersingh JadejaSaynaben GamitYTD
Mandvi (ST)Kuvarjibhai Narshibhai HalpatiAnandbhai ChaudhariKailash GadhviYTD
MangrolBhagwanjibhai KargathiyaBabubhai VajaSnehal VasavaYTD
Mangrol (ST)Ganpatbhai Vestabhai VasavaBabubhai VajaPiyush ParmarYTD
ManinagarAmulbhai BhattC M RajputVipulbhai PatelYTD
ManjalpurYogesh PatelDr. Tashvin SinghVinay ChavanYTD
MansaJayantibhai PatelThakor babusinh MohansinhBhaskar PatelYTD
MatarKalpeshbhai Ashabhai ParmarSanjaybhai PatelLalji ParmarYTD
MehmedabadArjunsinh ChauhanJuvansinh GadabhaiPramodbhai ChauhanYTD
ModasaBhikhubhai Chatursinh ParmarRajendrasinh ThakorRajendrasinh ParmarYTD
MorbiKantilal Shivlal AmrutiyaJayanti Jerajbhai PatelPankaj RansariyaYTD
Morva Hadaf (ST)Nimishaben Manharsingh SutharMs Snehalataben Govindbhai KhantBanabhai DamorYTD
NadiadPankajbhai Vinubhai DesaiDhruval Sadhubhai PatelHarshad VaghelaYTD
Nandod (ST)Darsnaben Deshmukh (Vasava)Haresh VasavaPraful VasavaYTD
NaranpuraJitendrabhai Ramanbhai Patel (Bhagat)Ms Sonal Ben PatelPankaj PatelYTD
NarodaDr Payalben Manojkumar KukraniMeghraj Dodwani (NCP)Omprakash TiwariYTD
NavsariRakesh Gunvantray DesaiDeepak BarothUpesh PatelYTD
NikolJagdishbhai VishvakarmaRanjit BaradAshok GajeraYTD
Nizar (ST)Jayrambhai Chemabhai GamitSunilbhai Ratanjibhai GamitArvind GamitYTD
OlpadMukeshbhai Jinabhai PatelDarshankumar Amrutlal NayakDarshankumar Amrutlal NayakYTD
PadraChaitanyasinh Pratapsinh ZalaJashpalsinh PadhiyarJaydeepsinh ChauhanYTD
PalanpurAniketbhai Girishbhai ThakarMahesh PatelRamesh NabhaniYTD
PalitanaBhikhabhai Rajivbhai BaraiyaRathod Pravinbhaiu JinabhaiDr ZP KheniYTD
PardiKanubhai Mohanlal DesaiMs Jaishri PatelKetan PatelYTD
PatanDr. Rajulben DesaiDr Kiritkumar PatelLalesh ThakkarYTD
PetladKamlesh PatelDr Prakash ParmarArjun BharwadYTD
PorbandarBabubhai Bhimabhai BokheriyaArjun ModhwadiyaJeevan JungiYTD
PrantijGajendrasinh Udesinh ParmarBahecharsinh Harsinh RathodAlpesh PatelYTD
RadhanpurLavingji ThakorRaghubhai Merajbhai DesaiLalji ThakorYTD
Rajkot EastUdaykumar Prabhatbhai KangadIndranil RajguruRahul BhuvaYTD
Rajkot Rural (SC)Bhanuben Manoharbhai BabariaSureshbhai Karshanbhai BathvarVashram SagathiyaYTD
Rajkot SouthRameshbhai Virajibhai TilaraHiteshbhai M. VoraShivlal BarasiaYTD
Rajkot WestDr. Darshita Paras ShahMansikhbhai Jadavbhai KalariyaDinesh JoshiYTD
RajulaHirabhai Odhavajibhai SolankiAmbrish DerBharatbhai BaldaniyaYTD
RaopuraBalkrishna Khanderao ShuklaSanjay Patel (SP)Hiren ShirkeYTD
RaparVirendrasinh Bahadur Singh JadejaBacchubhai ArethiyaAmbabhai PatelYTD
SabarmatiDr Harshadbhai Ranchodbhai PatelDinesh MahidaJasvant ThakorYTD
SanandKanubhai Karamshibhai PatelRamesh KoliKuldeep VaghelaYTD
Sankheda (ST)Abhesinh Motibhai TavdiBhil Dhirubhai ChunilalRanjan TadviYTD
Santrampur (ST)Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai DindorGendalbhai Motibhai DamorParvat Vagodia FaujiYTD
SavarkundlaMahesh KashwalaPratap DudhatBharat NakraniYTD
SavliKetanbhai Mahendrabhai InamdarKuldeep Singh RauljiVijay ChavdaYTD
SayajigunjKeyur RokadiyaAmee RavatSwejal VyasYTD
ShehraJethabhai Ghelabhai Ahir (Bharwad)Khatubhai Gulabbhai PagiTakhatsinh SolankiYTD
SidhpurBalvantsinh Chandansinh RajputChandanji ThakorMahendra RajputYTD
SojitraVipulbhai Vinubhai PatelPunambhai M ParmarManubhai ThakorYTD
SomnathMansinh Meramanbhai ParmarVimal ChudasmaJagmal ValaYTD
Surat EastArvindbhai RanaAslam CyclewalaKanchan JariwalaYTD
Surat NorthKantibhai Himmatbhai BallarAshokbhai V Patel (Adhevada)Mahendra NavadiyaYTD
Surat WestPurneshbhai Ishwarlal ModiSanjay Rameshchandra PatwaMoxesh SanghviYTD
TalajaGautambhai Gopabhai ChauhanKanubhai BaraiyaLaluben Narsibhai ChauhanYTD
TalalaBhagwanbhai Dhanabhai BaradMansinh DodiyaDevender SolankiYTD
TankaraDurlabhjibhai Harkhjibhai DethariyaLalit KagatharaSanjay BhatasnaYTD
Thakkarbapa NagarKanchanben Vinubhai RadadiyaVijaykumar C BrahmabhattSanjay MoriYTD
TharadShankarbhai ChaudharyGulabsinh Pirabhai RajputVirchandbhai Chelabhai ChavdaYTD
ThasraYogendrasinh Ramsinh ParmarKantibhai ParmarNatwarsinh RathodYTD
UdhnaManubhai Mohanbhai PatelDhansukh B RajputMahendra PatilYTD
Umbergaon (ST)Ramanlal Nanubhai PatkarNareshbhai Vajirbhai ValviAshok Mohnabhai PatelYTD
UmrethGovindbhai Raijibhai ParmarJayant Patel Boskey (NCP)Amrishbhai PatelYTD
UnaKalubhai Chanabhai Rathod (KC Rathod)Vansh Punjabhai BhimabhaiSejalben KhuntYTD
UnjhaKirtibhai Keshavlal Patel (KK Patel)Patel Arvind AmratlalUrvish PatelYTD
Vadgam (SC)Manibhai Jethabhai VaghelaJignesh MevaniDalpat BhatiyaCongress
Vadodara City (SC)Manishaben Rajivbhai VakilGunvantrai ParmarChandrikaben SolankiYTD
VaghodiaAshvinbhai Natvarbhai PatelSatyajitsinh Duleepsinh GaekwadGautam RajputYTD
VagraArunsinh Ajitsinh RanaSulemanbhai Musabhai PatelJayraj SinghYTD
ValsadBharatbhai Kikubhai PatelKamlkumar Shantilal PatelRaju MarchaYTD
Vansda (ST)Piyushkumar Kantilal PatelAnantkumar Hasmukhbhai PatelPankaj PatelYTD
Varachha RoadKishorbhai Kanani (Kumarbhai)Prafulbhai Chhaganbhai TogadiyaAlpesh KathiriyaYTD
VatvaBabu Singh JadhavBalvant Bhai GadhviBipin PatelYTD
VavSwarupji ThakorMs Geniben ThakorDr Bhim PatelYTD
VejalpurAmitbhai Dhirajlal ThakarRajendra Natvarlal PatelKalpesh Patel BholabhaiYTD
VijapurRamanbhai Dhulabhai PatelDr Chaursinh J ChavdaChiragbhai PatelYTD
ViramgamHardik PatelLakhabhai BharwadKuvarji ThakorBJP
VisavadarHarshadbhai Krushnadas KoradiaKarsanbhai Narainbhai VaddoriayBhupat BhayaniYTD
VisnagarRushikeshbhai Ganeshbhai PatelKiriti Bhai PatelJayantilal M. PatelYTD
Vyara (ST)Mohanbhai Ghedabhai KokniPunabhai Dhedabhai GamitBipin ChoudharyYTD
WadhwanJignaben Sanjaybhai PandyaTarun GadhviHitesh Patel BajrangYTD
WankanerJitendrabhai Kantilal Somani (Jitu Somani)Mohammed aved PirzadaVikram SoraniYTD
