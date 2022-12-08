On December 8, the Gujarat Election Result 2022 will be declared. At 8 am, the Indian Election Commission will start tallying the votes cast in the Gujarat Election 2022, and shortly after, the early trends on the leading and trailing candidates will start to emerge. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party trying to gain ground in a BJP stronghold, competed in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 from three different angles. Here is a complete list of candidates and regular updates of who is leading or winning.